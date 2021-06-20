Glenn Arlo Evans, Sr.

After his discharge he attended SUI (now the University of Iowa) and earned both a B.S. and an M.A. degree in geography and geology. He taught these subjects to undergraduates. In 1956 he married Glenda Berryhill and started a family with four children: Michael, Glenn Jr., Patricia, and Carolynn. They lived in Plymouth and North Dakota and vacationed in Canada and the Florida Keys, in the seventies through the eighties. He made the Big Pine Key Fishing Lodge in Florida his home base for six months of the year and traveled internationally the rest of each year until he retired to his current home along the Shell Rock River near Plymouth .

Glenn's hobbies included hunting, fishing, collecting special rocks, searching for fossils, playing bridge (He was a Master), theater, travel, reading (He voraciously read almanacs and statistics), and gardening. He often gave garden clubs tours of his gardens, and twice he was written about in the Globe Gazette. In the 60s and into the 70s he volunteered more than 2500 hours for the VA. He also volunteered his time to the Salvation Army and supported Veterans Affairs. He loved sharing his hobbies with his grandchildren and taught them the importance of hard work which was always to be followed by fun.