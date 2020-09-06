Glenn A. Sels

Glenn's engineering career spanned more than 62 years. He began his career at Wallace and Holland Engineering in Iowa. He worked for the State of California for about 2 years, then Walsh and Forkert Engineering and Forkert Engineering & Surveying as a consultant for the remainder of his career. Glenn was honored to be recognized by the State of California for 50 years of engineering service. He was proud to be registered in California as both an engineer and surveyor. His diligent work ethic was admired by all as was his generous financial support for his church, friends and family. He loved his work and was quite thankful for his long and successful career.