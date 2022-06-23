Glendora “Dolly” Wyke

October 18, 1929-June 18, 2022

BRITT-Glendora “Dolly” Wyke, 92, of Britt passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Westview Care Center in Britt.

Memorial services for Dolly Wyke will be held on Monday, June 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Monday at Ewing funeral home.

Glendora Mae (Espevold) Wyke, the daughter of Harry and Anna (Nielson) Espevold, was born October 18, 1929 in Newton, Iowa. She grew up in Kensett and graduated high school there with the class of 1947.

Dolly was confirmed and married in the Kensett Bethany Lutheran Church. She was united in marriage to Clive Junior Wyke on September 16, 1950. The couple moved to Britt in 1952 where they raised their daughter Julie.

She enjoyed traveling, shopping, camping, playing cards, and dining out. She was an avid Iowa Hawkeye, Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Twin's fan. She participated in bowling league and the hospital's walking club. Most of all, Dolly enjoyed being around her family and friends.

Dolly is survived by her daughter Julie (Ken) Schreiber of Knierim, Iowa; grandson Kenny Schreiber Jr. and great grandchildren Zackary his wife Kenadee, Hannah, Abby, Savannah, Hunter and Megan; five great-great grandkids; sister-in-law Betty Jane Chapman of Thornton, Colorado, along with nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Clive Wyke in 2018, brother Harley Espevold and sister Alice Angell.

