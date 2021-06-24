Glenafa R. Vrchota

August 5, 1921-June 20, 2021

MASON CITY-Glenafa R. Vrchota, 99, of Mason City, died on Sunday, June 20, 2021. Graveside services will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, Tower Addition with Pastor Craig Lutrell officiating. Prior to the service, the family will greet friends at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

On August 5, 1921, Wayne and Hazel Sellon of Randolph, NE, welcomed their daughter Glenafa Rose Sellon. She attended the rural schools in the area and graduated from Randolph High School in 1938. After her high school graduation, the family moved to Nora Springs, IA.

Glenafa attended Iowa State Teachers College (UNI) for one year after which she taught in rural schools near Clear Lake and Nora Springs, IA. In 1942, she received a telegram from J. Edgar Hoover asking her to fill a position with the FBI in Washington, D.C. She worked with the FBI until 1945 when she was married to 1st Lt Lester F. Vrchota of the U.S. Air Corp. In 1947, Lester was honorably discharged from the Air Corp and the couple returned to Iowa where they made their home in Mason City.