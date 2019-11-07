August 12, 1923-November 6, 2019
CLEAR LAKE --- Glen “Shorty” Walter Stockdale, 96, of Clear Lake, died Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.
A graveside inurnment will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at Clear Lake Cemetery.
Glen was born August 12, 1923, in rural Iowa Falls, IA. He married Dorothy Iverson on June 28, 1946, in Webster City, and to that union a daughter, Lori, was born. Dorothy preceded Glen in death on June 13, 2006.
A graduate of Iowa Falls High School, Glen and Dorothy moved to Clear Lake shortly after their wedding. He was a carpenter all his life, building several homes in Clear Lake.
Glen was a lifetime member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows and had an active role in planning the assisted living addition in Mason City. He was always a very independent man, even up until his final months. He enjoyed fishing and cherished his time spent with family.
Glen is survived by a daughter, Lori Haaf of Buffalo Center, IA; two grandchildren, Pamela (Gene) Engelking of Elmore, MN and Cody Haaf of Iowa City; and three great-grandchildren, Parker and Emma Engelking and Katie Haaf.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and two sisters, Gladyce Edel and Helen Stockdale.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
