Glen E. Heinzerling

His employers thought highly of him. One said, “I have never run across a more conscientious and thorough mechanic.” Another employer said “Your positive attitude and continual good disposition tells a lot about you .. all good! ” There were many times the home phone would ring with a farmer needing some part. Glen would leave his family to get the part and deliver it. He passed on his great work ethic to his six children. They learned to work as hard as they could for any employer who would give them a job.

When asking Glen's children their favorite memories of their dad, it was mentioned that he helped the boys set up a snow removal and lawn mowing business which helped them to buy their first cars. The favorite memory of all time was the Osage 4th of July parade when Glen and his coworkers dressed as clowns and drove a clown car. The children loved to see their silly car and these crazy guys!

He enjoyed woodworking, shopping for antiques, fishing, dancing, snowmobiling, and playing cards. There were many Sundays that included visiting relatives and eating great food.