Glen E. Bandel

Glen Edward Bandel was born in Rochester, Minnesota, February 11, 1929, to Cecil Donald and Lottie Emma (Tesca) Bandel. He grew up on the farm in Orion Township and attended country school for eight years and then high school in Chatfield, graduating in 1947. Glen went to Minneapolis attending Minnesota Bible College to study for the ministry in preparation to serve Churches of Christ and Christian churches. The following year his high school sweetheart, Virginia Kester, joined him in college. They were married at Marion, Minnesota, October 29, 1948. Over the next 11 years four children were born to the couple. Glen started preaching in 1950 at Tamarack, Minnesota. In 1952, they moved to Bemidji to work with a young church, to rural Canby, Minnesota in 1956 and to Mason City in 1962 where he resided the rest of his life. In 1966, he resigned from full time ministry and started serving other congregations as a part time preacher while working other jobs. Some of the churches he served were in Greene, Hampton, Bristow, Goldfield, Mason City and Nora Springs. Over the years he worked at the Post Office, Armour's and as administrator at Odd Fellows Home and Americana Care Centers, retiring from secular work in 1991. He enjoyed time camping, vacations, visiting family and friends and was always quick with his dry humor, jokes and stories. Glen also continued to do what he loved the most: preach and teach the Word of God.