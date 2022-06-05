Glen E. Bandel
February 11, 1929-June 3, 2022
MASON CITY-Glen E. Bandel, 93, of Mason City passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022 at the IOOF Home in Mason City.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Christ's Church, 710 N Kentucky, Mason City. Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Major Erickson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Glen Edward Bandel was born in Rochester, Minnesota, February 11, 1929, to Cecil Donald and Lottie Emma (Tesca) Bandel. He grew up on the farm in Orion Township and attended country school for eight years and then high school in Chatfield, graduating in 1947. Glen went to Minneapolis attending Minnesota Bible College to study for the ministry in preparation to serve Churches of Christ and Christian churches. The following year his high school sweetheart, Virginia Kester, joined him in college. They were married at Marion, Minnesota, October 29, 1948. Over the next 11 years four children were born to the couple. Glen started preaching in 1950 at Tamarack, Minnesota. In 1952, they moved to Bemidji to work with a young church, to rural Canby, Minnesota in 1956 and to Mason City in 1962 where he resided the rest of his life. In 1966, he resigned from full time ministry and started serving other congregations as a part time preacher while working other jobs. Some of the churches he served were in Greene, Hampton, Bristow, Goldfield, Mason City and Nora Springs. Over the years he worked at the Post Office, Armour's and as administrator at Odd Fellows Home and Americana Care Centers, retiring from secular work in 1991. He enjoyed time camping, vacations, visiting family and friends and was always quick with his dry humor, jokes and stories. Glen also continued to do what he loved the most: preach and teach the Word of God.
Glen is survived by his children and their spouses, Dean (Pam) Bandel of Centerburg, OH, Judy Kroneman of Osage, Dale (Lu Ann) Bandel of Gary, SD and Betty "BJ" (Robert) Hoffman of Lake City, MN; ten grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; a sister, Beverly Mundell of Rochester, MN; and many nieces, nephews and loved ones.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia; his parents; one sister; two brothers; a son-in-law, Lowell "Butch" Kroneman; and four great grandchildren
The family wishes to thank the staff at IOOF Home, Dr. Jerry White and Dr. Kevin Rier for the excellent care. www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com