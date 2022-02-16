GALENA-Glen D. Shanks, 87, of Galena, IL passed away on February 10, 2022. He was born August 16, 1934, in Riceville, IA to Gladys (Anderson) and Leonard Shanks. He married Lois Freese on April 30, 1953, at the First Methodist Church in Mason City, and together they raised seven children. Glen served in the Air Force from 1952 to 1960 and worked for Kmart Corporation for 39 years. Glen started his career by cleaning the stockroom and ended at the Kmart Headquarters as a Senior Buyer. Glen was known for his bright smile, easy laughter, twinkling blue eyes, and good storytelling. He is survived by his devoted wife, Lois (Freese), and children: Donald (Becky) Shanks, Darrold (Sara) Shanks, Flynn (Leigh) Shanks, Janaan (Ken) Miles, Laurel (David) Dassoff, Glenda (Daniel) Walsh, and Deanna Shanks; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, David (Joyce) Shanks and Larry Shanks; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, and four brothers.