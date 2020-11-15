Gladys May de Buhr

Gladys was married to her second husband, Alfred (Al) de Buhr on April 26, 1971, and together, they owned and operated Risto, Inc. in Mason City, until her retirement in 1989. Glady also helped to raise her grandson Matt during this time.

Gladys was an active member of St. John's Episcopal Church, where she spent many years volunteering as a fellowship committee member and altar guild member. She was a Cub Scout Leader and member of the Antique Auto Club. She could often be seen zooming around Mason City in one of her classic MG sports cars, or driving them in the Band Festival parade.

In her free time, Glady loved to spend time with her family and friends, enjoying dinner with a nice glass of wine. She loved to sit on her back deck in the hot sun, watching ducks on the lake behind her house. Glady lit up every room and loved to talk to everyone. She could always be seen with a big smile on her face, and loved to have a good laugh with her family and friends.

Gladys is survived by her children, Gregory (Joyce) Griffith and Pamela Raymond; grandson, Matthew (Kerry) Klunder; step children, Phillip (Mary) de Buhr; Evelyn de Buhr, and Alice de Buhr; step grandchildren, Branden de Buhr, Kimberlyn de Buhr, and Beau Williams; and sister, Florence Miller.