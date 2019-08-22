Gladys L. Hanson
April 27, 1921 - August 16, 2019
LAKE MILLS - Gladys L. Hanson, age 98 passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Lake Mills Care Center.
A funeral service will be held at 1:30 PM on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Salem Lutheran Church in Lake Mills with Pastor Joel Guttormson officiating.
Burial will take place in Salem Memorial Cemetery, rural Lake Mills.
Visitation for Gladys is scheduled for Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street in Lake Mills, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.
Memorials may be directed to the Salem Lutheran Church heating/cooling fund, 401 S. Lake Street, Lake Mills, IA 50450.
Gladys Lorraine (Johnson) Hanson was born on April 27, 1921 on a farm east of Lake Mills to parents Gustof and Alma (Sanvik) Johnson.
In 1942 she was married to Burton Kobbervig. Gladys worked in the kitchen at the Lake Mills Community School from 1944 to 1954. On June 26, 1954 Gladys and Harvey Hanson of Northwood were united in marriage.
She is survived by her son Danny (Mary) Hanson of Sioux Falls, SD, a granddaughter Kristina Krieger of Eagan, MN, several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father Victor Sundsvold; husbands Burton and Harvey; brothers Palmer Johnson, Kenneth Johnson, Russel Sundsvold and Leslie Sundsvold; a sister Alvira Kloster; daughter-in-law Devra Hanson; and three nephews.
You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com
641-592-0221
