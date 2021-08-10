Gladys “Darlene” Heitz

Their children, Carol (Bill) Schmidt, Virgil (Linda), Randy (Marilyn), and Jeanine (Joe) Tudor were taught the value of hard work and of doing a job to the best of their ability. Their faith was of prime importance and together Mom and Dad shared their beliefs with everyone at the West St. Charles Methodist Church. Mom chaired many ice cream socials, Easter breakfasts and funeral lunches. Retirement for Glenn and Darlene meant a move to town, and their love of learning continued. They passed it on to their Grandchildren: Emily Massey, Alyson Baltes, Derek Heitz, Jessica Hall, Monica Brooks, Alex Heitz, Amy Heitz, Eric Tudor, and Aaron Tudor. Great grandchildren Sawyer and Lawson Massey, Taylor and Jordyn Baltes, Charlie Heitz, Asher and Julian Brooks, Magnolia Heitz, Lainey, Benjamin and Micah Hall, and Owen and soon-to-be baby girl Tudor joined to make her family complete.

Mom and Dad became Master Gardeners and recognized the need for a farmer's market in Charles City. Selling pies and other baked goods and produce made her name well known in the community. However, it was sharing one of her mother-in-law's favorite cookie recipes that earned her a place of distinction in a farmer's market article in the nationally known Good Housekeeping magazine.