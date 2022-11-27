Gisle Dean "Doc" Bartleson

August 15, 1933-November 21, 2022

FOREST CITY-Gisle Dean "Doc" Bartleson, 89 of rural Forest City, died Monday, November 21, 2022 at the Hancock Memorial Hospital in Britt, Iowa.

A memorial service will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City with Pastor Zech Anderson officiating.

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 P.M., Friday, December 2, 2022 at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa 50436.

Inurnment of cremains will be held in Linden Cemetery at a later date.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com.

641-585-2685