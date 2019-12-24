Gilma B Lenz
October 25, 1927 - December 15, 2019
Gilma B Lenz, age 92, of Riceville passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the Riceville Family Care Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the United Methodist Church, 308 Woodland Ave, Riceville, Iowa with Pastor Donna Ihns officiating. Friends may call on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 3:30-6:30 pm at Lindstrom Funeral Home in Riceville and again one hour prior to services at the church on Friday morning beginning at 10:00 am. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Riceville.
Gilma was born on October 25, 1927 to Carl and Myrtle (Gjere) Holstad on the family farm in Worth County, Iowa. The family shared a deep commitment to the Christian faith; Gilma was baptized at the Bethany Lutheran Church in Kensett.
You have free articles remaining.
Gilma began her education in a small country school and then continued in Hanlontown, graduating with the Class of 1945. She began a career in the business department at Merkel's Department Store in Mason City, and later worked for the Bell Telephone Company.
In 1950, Gilma meet a nice young man from Riceville, Roger Lenz. He danced his way into Gilma's heart as they spent time together at the Surf Ballroom. On April 6, 1952 she married the love of her life at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Mason City. They became the parents of four children.
Gilma enjoyed spending her time sewing, old-fashioned dancing, cooking; especially baking apple pie and making potato salad. She loved to travel, and had the opportunity to enjoy time in Jamaica, Spain, Africa and several cruises to the Caribbean.
She was active in her faith and expressed that by taking on responsibilities within the church. She was a Sunday school teacher, Board Secretary, Membership Secretary, member of Ladies Aid Society, Women's Society of Christian Service, and the United Methodist Women.
Gilma is survived by her beloved husband, Roger, a daughter Judy (Mark) Brown, a son Jeffrey (Vickie) Lenz, daughters in law, Nancy Lenz and Julie (Steve) Hay, 10 grandchildren; Joshua, Melissa (Chris), Jason (Ashley), David, Matthew, Michelle, Andrew (Susie), Kevin (Ha), Justin (Margaret), Emily (Kellen), 15 great-grandchildren, sisters; Ethel Hansen, Marlene Hansen, brothers; Irwin Holstad, Duane (Sharon) Holstad, sisters in law; Bonnie (Al) Gemaehlich, Elaine Lenz and Margaret Fay, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents, two sons; Gary and Michael Lenz, a sister, Arlene Holstad brothers; Maynard, Leslie, Marvin and Vernon Holstad and brothers in law; Dick and Tom Lenz.
Memorials may be directed to: Make a Wish Iowa, 3009 100th St, Urbandale, IA 50322 or Samaritans' Purse by using the direct link https://sampur.se/2PVXk6p.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.