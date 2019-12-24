Gilma B Lenz

October 25, 1927 - December 15, 2019

Gilma B Lenz, age 92, of Riceville passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the Riceville Family Care Center.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the United Methodist Church, 308 Woodland Ave, Riceville, Iowa with Pastor Donna Ihns officiating. Friends may call on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 3:30-6:30 pm at Lindstrom Funeral Home in Riceville and again one hour prior to services at the church on Friday morning beginning at 10:00 am. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Riceville.

Gilma was born on October 25, 1927 to Carl and Myrtle (Gjere) Holstad on the family farm in Worth County, Iowa. The family shared a deep commitment to the Christian faith; Gilma was baptized at the Bethany Lutheran Church in Kensett.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Gilma began her education in a small country school and then continued in Hanlontown, graduating with the Class of 1945. She began a career in the business department at Merkel's Department Store in Mason City, and later worked for the Bell Telephone Company.