Gilbert K. Bovard

He was born in Pasadena, California in 1927 to Gilbert Simpson Bovard MD and Ruth Klemme Bovard. His grandfather, William Bovard, was the Secretary General of the United Methodist Church. His paternal great uncles, Marion McKinley Bovard and George Finley Bovard, were the first and fourth presidents of the University of Southern California. Gil's father contracted tuberculosis, which in 1930 had no effective treatment, so at age 3 it was believed safer for Gil to live with his maternal aunt and uncle Ralph & Jessie Stanbery in Mason City, Iowa. He saw his biological father once more before Dr. Bovard died in 1936. Gil graduated with honors from Mason City High School (MCHS) in 1945, served at the Great Lakes Naval Station, and attended the University of Minnesota 1946-7; he remained a Gopher fan all his life. He completed his undergraduate education at Pomona College in California in 1949. He played football for the Pomona “Sage Hens” and was an extra in the John Derek film “Saturday's Hero”. He attended law school at the University of Iowa from 1949-51, married Eugenia “Genie” Ouren Ulvestad and returned to Mason City to practice law. They raised four children who in turn graduated from MCHS between 1971-76.