Gila J. Jorgensen

December 16, 1935-July 29, 2022

Gila J. Jorgensen, 86, died July 29, 2022, at the Nora Springs Care Center.

A funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at St. Marys Catholic Church, rural Marble Rock, at 10:30 a.m. with Reverend Franz Augustin presiding.

Visitation will be Monday, August 1, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 at the Roseville Social Hall beginning with a rosary and visitation will continue one hour prior to services Tuesday. Burial will be in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.

Gila was born December 16, 1935 in Charles City, Iowa, the daughter of Oscar and Dorothy (Slinger) Gabel. She attended rural country school Ulster #3, St. Marys School, and graduated from Charles City High School in 1953. She was united in marriage to Ronald E. Jorgensen in 1957. They made their home west of Floyd, then SE of Rudd, and later retired to Rockford in 1994.

During high school she was employed at the office of the Floyd County Superintendent of Schools. Then following graduation she was employed at Salsbury Labs, active farm wife, St. Joseph Mercy Hospital -switchboard, Mercy Family Care, and after retirement worked part time for the local newspaper and Chuck's & later Gilbert's Sale Yard.

Gila was a member of St. Marys Catholic Church, Rosary Society, and was CCD teacher. She also was involved in “500” card club and 4H leadership. She enjoyed attending her children's and grandchildren's sports activities and programs. Gila also enjoyed attending church, collecting dolls, working her jobs, flowers, golfing, listening to country music, baking, canning and following her favorite sports teams on TV.

Gila is survived by her children: Sandra Haller (Tim McCarthy) of Loveland, CO, Kathleen (Kevin) Smith of Clear Lake and James (Debra) Jorgensen of Rudd; six grandchildren: Ashley (Adam) Prough of Urbandale, Patrick Haller of Durango, CO, Jamie (Simón Cabrera) Cabrera Haller of Fort Collins, CO, Kylee Smith of West Union, Jayden Jorgensen of Rudd and Rachel (Shaun) Wumkes of Clear Lake; five great grandchildren: Kamden and Berkley Smith and Elliott, Smith, & Landry Prough; two step grandchildren: Justin (Ashley Connerly) Swant of Cedar Falls and Nicholas Swant of Rudd; four step great grandchildren; brother, Gerald Gabel of Rockford; in-laws: Patrice Gabel of Brookings, SD, Doris Briggs of North Port, FL and Harold and Marilyn Jorgensen of Rudd; along with several nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald; grandson, Lane C. Smith; her parents, Oscar and Dorothy Gabel; sister, Doris Murray; brother, John Gabel; parents in-law, George and Margaret Jorgensen; son-in-law, Jerry Haller; brothers-in-law: James Murray and Charles Briggs; and nephew, Bryan Briggs.

The family is grateful for the care received from the Nora Springs Care Center.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.