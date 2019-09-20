Geraldine Mae (Noble) Weingart
May 3, 1928 - September 16, 2019
Geraldine Mae (Noble) Weingart, age 91, of Carthage, IL passed away on Monday September 16th, 2019. She was born to the late Elmer Franklin Noble and Juanita Keitha (Elliot) Noble May 3rd, 1928. Gerry was born at her parent's home in Iowa Falls, Iowa and attended school there until the 10th grade. Besides her family, her proudest accomplishment was receiving her bachelor's degree from Marycrest College in Davenport, IA graduating May 31st, 1970 Summa Cum Laude. She went on to become a teacher at Keokuk Senior High School teaching business subjects and was loved by all of her students.
In her younger days Gerry was a waitress and met her husband, the late Joseph Francis Weingart, at the diner in which she worked. They married July 10th, 1954. The two lived in several communities raising their children in Mason City, Davenport, and finally in Keokuk, IA, until her husband's death in 1975. She then decided it was time to buy a hotel and moved to Texas! After retirement she and her widowed sister-in-law, Margie, traveled extensively always stopping in to see family along the way.
In her younger days Gerry liked to dance the jitter bug and attended “old barn dances”. Her father played the violin and mother the piano. She remembered listening to them play in a band. She and her brothers and sisters would listen quietly, and sometimes not so quietly behind the curtains while her parents played. Once she married, she took after her mother and became a fabulous cook. Geraldine enjoyed sewing, embroidery, camping, reading, working on crossword puzzles, traveling, playing games, Bingo, and most of all playing with the one-armed bandit! She was also an excellent seamstress and made her children's clothes and treasured making crafts and giving them away.
After retirement her brothers and sisters loved to meet in Las Vegas each year for an annual family reunion to gamble, laugh, and tell stories about their childhood. OH HOW SHE LOVED THE ONE-ARMED BANDIT! After moving into the assisted living in Carthage, IL Gerry soon made new friends and loved playing cards. Besides her daily Skip Bo games with Denise or Margaret once or twice a day she found time to take French classes, perform in Spelling Bees, and make crafts. Geraldine had a contagious smile and shared it with everyone.
Gerry was survived by her four children, Victoria Weingart, Rachel Barnes (John), Joseph Weingart (Alma), Joni Morris (Mike). She was blessed with 12 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren who she loved dearly. Geri was also fortunate enough to have a wonderful life surrounded by her 7 brothers and sisters while growing up. She was the last living family member and was preceded in death by her mother and father listed above, a great grandson and brothers and sisters: Duane Franklin Noble, Arlene Lavonne Johnson (Noble), Naomi Ruth Noble, Jerry Richard Noble, Dolores Vivian (Noble) Gildner, Zelpha Lona (Noble) Smith, and Maurice Michael Noble.
A small family funeral service will be held at 10:30 am at Bridal Colonial Chapel, 110 E. Spring St. Manly, IA on Saturday Sept. 21, 2019. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the Memorial Hospital Foundation in Carthage, IL with “Geraldine Weingart memorial” typed into the memo section. A gift to the assisted living facility to commemorate her life will be donated to the facility.
Her signature gift of joy shown through her constant smiling, laughter, and joking around will never be forgotten.
Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 E. Spring St., Manly. (641)454-2242. ColonialChapels.com
