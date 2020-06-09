Geraldine M. Queen
June 7, 1931 - June 2, 2020
Mason City, IA – Geraldine M. “Jeri” Queen, 88, formerly of Sioux City, IA, died peacefully at her home Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Services will be held at a later date. Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Geraldine Marie “Jeri” Abdouch, the daughter of Abraham and Beatrice Abdouch was born June 7, 1931, in Sioux City, IA. She graduated from Central High School in 1949.
On July 26, 1952, Jeri was united in marriage with John Queen in South Sioux City, NE and they made their home until 2001 when they moved to Morningside. Jeri moved to Mason City in 2016 to be closer to her family. Jeri was primarily a wife and homemaker, but she also worked several part-time jobs through the years, being employed at T. S. Martin's Department Store as a sales clerk, as an IBP office clerk, and at Culligan Soft water in their office.
Jeri volunteered at Goodwill Industries and made many friends there. She and her husband John were members of the Eagle's in South Sioux City where they loved to meet with friends and dance. They were able to enjoy traveling and many cruise trips with friends in their retirement. Jeri had a generous heart, loved to play cards with friends and family, reading, doing puzzles, planting flowers each spring and enjoyed watching the wild turkeys and deer that could be seen from her patio.
Jeri is survived by her daughter, Marina “Marnie” Kunert and Brent Honken of Mason City, IA; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; her siblings, Connie Hansen of Wichita, KS, Rita Abdouch of Omaha, NE, Donald Abdouch of Scottsdale, AZ; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Abe and Beatrice; her husband, John; her daughter, Denise Chapman; her son, Michael Queen; and one grandson, Jonathan Queen.
