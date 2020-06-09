× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Geraldine M. Queen

June 7, 1931 - June 2, 2020

Mason City, IA – Geraldine M. “Jeri” Queen, 88, formerly of Sioux City, IA, died peacefully at her home Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Services will be held at a later date. Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Geraldine Marie “Jeri” Abdouch, the daughter of Abraham and Beatrice Abdouch was born June 7, 1931, in Sioux City, IA. She graduated from Central High School in 1949.

On July 26, 1952, Jeri was united in marriage with John Queen in South Sioux City, NE and they made their home until 2001 when they moved to Morningside. Jeri moved to Mason City in 2016 to be closer to her family. Jeri was primarily a wife and homemaker, but she also worked several part-time jobs through the years, being employed at T. S. Martin's Department Store as a sales clerk, as an IBP office clerk, and at Culligan Soft water in their office.