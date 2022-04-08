Geraldine Lavon Brower

Geraldine was born Wednesday, May 26, 1937 in Crystal Lake, IA, to Henry and Evelyn (Peck) Brower. She was a graduate of Clear Lake High School. Geraldine worked as a secretary and in sales for Winnebago. She lived in Clear Lake, IA all of her life. Geraldine enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers, traveling, scrap booking, and collecting drift wood and sea glass. She also enjoyed taking care of animals and she loved her dog. Geraldine's family was most important to her and she loved spending time with them. She will be dearly missed.