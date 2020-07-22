Geraldine (Jerry) A. Stahl
(1940 - 2020)
MASON CITY — Geraldine (Jerry) A. Stahl, 79, of Mason City, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 4-7 p.m., at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave. Due to COVID-19 all attendees at the visitation will be required to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines out of respect for others. A private service will be livestreamed on Major Erickson's Facebook Page starting at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to the family. These donations will be used to purchase school supplies for kids in need or donated to the Trinity Lutheran Church Youth Program. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Geraldine Ann Stahl was born on August 15, 1940 to parents Norman and Frances (Clock) Simon in Langdon, North Dakota. Jerry grew up in North Dakota and graduated from Hampden, ND in 1958. She attended Minot State University and obtained BS degree in Elementary Education in 1965. She went on to receive her MA from the University of Iowa and was also a National Board Certified Teacher by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards, which Jerry was incredibly proud of. She taught in Glasgow, MT; Carrington, ND; and Rugby, ND before moving to Mason City in 1969 where she taught 4th and 5th grade at Madison Elementary for 38 years. Jerry always said she never worked a day in her life. She loved teaching with all her heart, and she never had a bad student.
Jerry was united into marriage to Russ Stahl at Trinity Lutheran Church on November 24, 1972. The couple have been married for 47 years. To this union, the couple was blessed with one daughter, Greta.
Among her favorite things to do was golfing with friends and family. She was very active in the church; teaching Sunday school, part of the Ministry Committee, and volunteered at the annual Lefse making event. She was an avid cleaner; always making sure her home was very neat and tidy. She also enjoyed the moments she spent with her grandson, whether it was playing cards, puzzles, golfing, or going on walks. Family was very important and she cherished the moments spent with them. Jerry was incredibly loved throughout the community and she will be dearly missed.
Jerry is survived by her husband, Russ; daughter, Greta (Terry) Peterson; her favorite grandson, Damon Peterson; siblings, Dorothy, Dale, Wayne (Helen), Kay and Debbie (Doug); one aunt and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Frances Simon; a sister, Norma Jaqueline Simon, and two infant siblings.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.