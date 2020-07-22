MASON CITY — Geraldine (Jerry) A. Stahl, 79, of Mason City, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 4-7 p.m., at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave. Due to COVID-19 all attendees at the visitation will be required to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines out of respect for others. A private service will be livestreamed on Major Erickson's Facebook Page starting at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to the family. These donations will be used to purchase school supplies for kids in need or donated to the Trinity Lutheran Church Youth Program. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com .

Geraldine Ann Stahl was born on August 15, 1940 to parents Norman and Frances (Clock) Simon in Langdon, North Dakota. Jerry grew up in North Dakota and graduated from Hampden, ND in 1958. She attended Minot State University and obtained BS degree in Elementary Education in 1965. She went on to receive her MA from the University of Iowa and was also a National Board Certified Teacher by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards, which Jerry was incredibly proud of. She taught in Glasgow, MT; Carrington, ND; and Rugby, ND before moving to Mason City in 1969 where she taught 4th and 5th grade at Madison Elementary for 38 years. Jerry always said she never worked a day in her life. She loved teaching with all her heart, and she never had a bad student.