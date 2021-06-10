Geraldine I. Smith

August 15, 1931-June 8, 2021

MASON CITY-Geraldine I. Smith, 89, of Mason City, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Country Meadows Place in Mason City.

A Funeral Service will be held 10:30 am Saturday, June 12, 2021 at First Baptist Church, 125, E. State St., Mason City, with Rev. James Bringman officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation will be held Friday evening, June 11, 2021 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, and will resume one hour prior to Geri's service at the church on Saturday.

Geri is survived by her husband, Marvin, Mason City; children, Ken (Pam) Heimdal, Lakeville, MN, Todd ( Kari) Heimdal, Brandon, MN, Cynthia (David) Brown, Mason City, JoAnn (Tom) Maulsby, Clear Lake, and Julie (Greg) Meier, Swaledale; step children, Tom (Jeralyn) Smith, Melrose, IA, Deb (Asif) Nadarevic, West Des Moines, and Dr. Dan Smith and Dr. Mike Tully, Minneapolis, MN; 13 grandchildren and many great grandchildren; sister, Shirley Skartland, Maple Grove, MN; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, grandson, Nate Heimdal, and brothers, Clifford Lee and Gerhard Skartland, Jr.

