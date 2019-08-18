Geraldine 'Gerry' Price

1934-August 16, 2019
CLEAR LAKE --- On Friday August 16, 2019, the Lord, Our Father in Heaven, gently closed the eyes of Geraldine “Gerry” Wanieta Price, 85, of Clear Lake, Iowa, and gently took her home to be with Him, and reunited with her loved ones who preceded her in death. According to her wishes, cremation has taken place through Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapels in Clear Lake. She requested that no visitation or funeral services be held.
Geraldine was born the daughter of William and Louise Elsberry in 1934, raised and educated in Boone Co, graduating from Ogden Public Schools in 1952.
She was united in marriage to Morris Rex Price in Rural Boone, Iowa. This union was blessed with two children, Jo Ellen (Randy) Olson, and Alan Jay (Susan) Price. She was the Grandmother of 7 Grandchildren, and 4 Great-Grandchildren.
Also surviving are 2 sisters, Wilma Brown of Boone, Lenora (David) Hiddleson of Perry, Sister-in-Law, Yvonne Elsberry of Boone, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 1992, 2 infant daughters, 2 infant sons, her parents, 3 sisters, 3 brothers, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, father-in-law and mother-in-law.
Gerry will be remembered for her cheerful spirit and kind heart.
Condolences may be directed to the Price Family at 3600 North Shore Dr., Clear Lake, IA 50428.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel. 101 N 4th St Clear Lake, IA. 641-357-2194
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.