Geraldine “Geri” Hess

April 21, 1928 - March 24, 2021

CLEAR LAKE - Geraldine “Geri” Hess, 92, of Peoria, AZ, formerly of Clear Lake and Mason City, IA, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at her home in Arizona.

Geri was born April 21, 1928, the daughter of Edwin and Catherine (Smith) Horsfield in Dubuque, IA. She married Donald Hess on November 23, 1950, in Placid, IA. She is preceded in death by husband Don, baby Mary, grandson, Andrew Gasaway, and siblings Ellie (Bob) Nicks and Thomas (Kay) Horsfield.

A graduate of Visitation Academy in Dubuque, Geri attended Clark College to be a nurse. After meeting Don, she switched to business and graduated from Bayless Business College. Geri and Don partnered in life and in business starting 20 companies including Hess Buttermilk Company, Hess & Company, Mason City Recycling, Mason City By-Products, Vi-Cor and A to Z Drying in Osage.