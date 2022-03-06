February 28, 2022

MASON CITY–Geraldine D. Chodur Duregger Petersen Hart, 88, of Mason City passed away Monday, February 28, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

A memorial visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner. A time of sharing will follow the visitation.

Memorials may be directed to Hancock County Relay for Life. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com