Geraldine D. Chodur Duregger Petersen Hart

Geraldine D. Chodur Duregger Petersen Hart

February 28, 2022

MASON CITY–Geraldine D. Chodur Duregger Petersen Hart, 88, of Mason City passed away Monday, February 28, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

A memorial visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner. A time of sharing will follow the visitation.

Memorials may be directed to Hancock County Relay for Life. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

