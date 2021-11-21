Geraldine A. Klesel

November 27, 1937-November 17, 2021

SPRINGFIELD, MO-Geraldine A Klesel, age 83 of Springfield, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, November 17 while residing at The Fremont Assisted Living.

Geri was born November 27, 1937 in Clear Lake, Iowa. She was the daughter of Clarence and Violet Hill and wife of George W Klesel. George and Geri were married on June 5, 1957 and they were married for 64 years before Geri's passing. Geri loved all children and animals she met along her life journey and adopted many along the way

Geri is survived by her husband, George, their children George (Tony) Klesel and wife Laura, three daughters, Terry Looker and husband Rick, Pat Clarke and husband Dave, Michelle (Shelly) McCreery and husband Larry. Also survived by nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren with a tenth due next month.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at The Fremont Assisted Living and The Gardens Assisted Living, where Geri resided over the last three years. Also thanks to Terrace Hospice for the kind and giving nature of their staff.

Funeral mass will be held on Monday, November 22, 10:30am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 3555 S Fremont Ave., Springfield, Missouri. Graveside services will be held the following day for the family at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, 5201 S Southwood Road, Springfield, Missouri. Lohmeyer Funeral Home will be facilitating arrangements.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to Rescue One, a local animal rescue.