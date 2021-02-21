Gerald Patrick “Pat” Svejda
October 6, 1932-February 17, 2021
MASON CITY-Gerald Patrick “Pat” Svejda, 88, of Mason City formerly of Lake Latowana, Missouri died on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Moose Lodge 22 4th St NW, Mason City. Burial will be held in the Park Lawn Cemetery, Kansas City, MO at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family of Pat Svejda. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Gerald Patrick Svejda was born on October 6, 1932, in Pocahontas to parents Henry and Mary (Clarken) Svejda. Pat grew up in Laurens, Iowa attending school in the Laurens School District. Pat joined the United States and served in the Korean War. He was honorably discharged. After being discharged from the Army Pat worked as a carpenter for his father in-law later moving to Kansas City, Missouri where he and his brothers started a Furnace and Air Conditioning business.
Pat will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Those include his children, Mike (Kim) Svejda and Michelle Baker; grandchildren, Molly, Brent, Austin Svejda, Carissa and Bobby Baker; numerous great grandchildren; sister, Janet Worchester; special friend, Betty Tripp; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Edna; siblings, Ray, Hank, Dennis Svejda, Evelyn Olsen and Joann Gehres.
Mike, Kim and the grandchildren would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to Michelle for her willingness to take on the role of being a caretaker for Pat for the past eight years.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
