Gerald Patrick “Pat” Svejda

October 6, 1932-February 17, 2021

MASON CITY-Gerald Patrick "Pat" Svejda, 88, of Mason City formerly of Lake Latowana, Missouri died on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Moose Lodge 22 4th St NW, Mason City. Burial will be held in the Park Lawn Cemetery, Kansas City, MO at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family of Pat Svejda.

Gerald Patrick Svejda was born on October 6, 1932, in Pocahontas to parents Henry and Mary (Clarken) Svejda. Pat grew up in Laurens, Iowa attending school in the Laurens School District. Pat joined the United States and served in the Korean War. He was honorably discharged. After being discharged from the Army Pat worked as a carpenter for his father in-law later moving to Kansas City, Missouri where he and his brothers started a Furnace and Air Conditioning business.