Gerald Lee Schultz

As if their schedules weren't full enough, Gerald and Karen began selling feed to dog mushers. Their property became known as Sled Dog Central because mushers from all over would visit and even stay. They would always leave with a full stomach though.

The family returned to Clear Lake in 2002. Gerald was never one to go to other people's homes, but always enjoyed entertaining at his. He never missed a chance to chop, peel and even eat. He had his group of ladies to help, and together, they had a lot of fun.

Gerald was a member of the Acacia-Itasca F&AM in Superior, WI and Clear Lake VFW Post 4868. He loved to hunt, fish, ice fish and trap. Some of his favorite memories were fishing trips to Alaska.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 63 years, Karen Schultz of Clear Lake; son, Stuart Jon; brother, Richard (Marge) Schultz of Riceville, IA; sister, Phyllis (Steve) Mutziger of East Moline, IL; sister, Karla Schultz of Riverside, CA; cousin George (Minnie) Cramer of Alden, IA; sister-in-law, Shirley Zinn of Joplin, MO; and several nieces, nephews and friends. Everyone that visited the house he considered family and was always happy to see them.

He was preceded in death by his parents and nephew, Steven Schultz.