MASON CITY-Gerald “Jerry” M. Tatum 86, of Mason City, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at the Good Shepherd Health Center surrounded by his family. A private graveside service will be held in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family of Gerald Tatum. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.