Gerald “Jerry” Kollman

January 18, 1945-January 14, 2023

Gerald “Jerry” Kollman, 77, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

Per Jerry's wishes he will be cremated and no services will be held.

Jerry was born on January 18, 1945, the son of Kenneth and Lenore (Ogaard) Kollman. Jerry was a lifelong resident of North Iowa, graduating from Rockford High School. Following graduation he joined the Army. During his service to our Country he was awarded a Purple Heart. He was a self employed carpenter, and was previously employed at the YMCA where he enjoyed working.

Jerry enjoyed anything that occupied his hands by doing carpentry and filled his love for the outdoors by hunting and fishing. He liked watching sports on television and going to the casinos. Jerry was a grandpa figure to Matthew and Josh.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his life partner Sharon Willemsen and her family; and his brother, Larry and his family.

