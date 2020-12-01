Gerald Gudmonson

Jerry was born on September 5, 1960 in Mason City, IA to Donald and Jean (Miller) Gudmonson of Northwood, IA. He graduated from Northwood-Kensett Schools in 1979. He went on to pursue an electronic technician certificate from Hennepin Technical Center in Eden Prairie, MN in 1985. After working as an electronic technician for a couple of years, he moved back to his hometown of Northwood, IA and began work in the maintenance department at Winnebago Industries in Forest City, IA. In 1989, he moved back to Eden Prairie, MN and began maintenance work at Malt-o-Meal Corporation in Northfield, MN. He continued to work there until deciding to change paths and become a mortgage loan officer in 1998. Jerry continued in the mortgage business and created a successful business, supporting his customers and forging many friendships with his customers and business partners.