Gerald D. “Jerry” Cory

Jerry enjoyed his work as a mail carrier for 34 years, enduring all types of weather. On his first day of training, he “impressed” his trainer when mail from his bag accidentally fell into the sewer grate. For years he was dropped off with his mail cart on his route. The cart was popular with kids who enjoyed rides as he pushed it along. Many caring people allowed him to warm up in their houses on winter days and offered him lemonade on warm days. Thankfully, the postal service moved to carrier driven mail trucks in the early 1970's. He stayed with the same two routes for the majority of his years, getting to know the households that he served.