George William Hargis

Other than working hard, George's hobbies included fishing and watching and attending sporting events. His favorite teams to cheer on were the Minnesota Twins, Minnesota Vikings and Iowa Hawkeyes. George cherished his family, always being there for them and being the force that kept them going. He could often be heard saying “Get up and do something even if it's wrong”. That being said, George never sat still and even as he aged he enjoyed people and having company. He also was a proud member of the American Legion Post #110 in Manly.