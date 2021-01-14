George William Hargis
August 26, 1920-January 10, 2021
Manly-George William Hargis, 100, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021, at Timber Hills Senior Living in Inver Grove Heights, MN.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm, Friday, January 15, 2021 at Bethel United Methodist Church, 503 S East St, Manly, IA, with Pastor Cory Allard officiating. Burial will take place at Manly Cemetery, where the American Legion Post #110 will do Military Honors.
Visitation will be from 12:00pm to 1:00pm at Bethel United Methodist Church, 503 S East St, Manly, IA.
For those who are unable to attend the service, the funeral will be live streamed on the Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel Facebook page. (link is copied below)
Memorials and sympathy cards may be directed to the family at the address of 4354 Livingston Dr, Eagan, MN, 55123.
George was born on August 26, 1920, in Ida Grove, IA to John and Pricilla (Brown) Hargis.He was the fourth child of eight children and was a hard worker at a very young age. At the age of twenty one George enlisted in the Army to help The United States in their efforts during WWII. After the war he met the love of his life Beverly Jean Hopfe. They united in marriage on September 4, 1948, in Gordonsville, MN, from their union four children were born. George was employed for 33 years on the Rock Island Railroad as a trainman. To stay busy after retirement he was a painter and handyman.
Other than working hard, George's hobbies included fishing and watching and attending sporting events. His favorite teams to cheer on were the Minnesota Twins, Minnesota Vikings and Iowa Hawkeyes. George cherished his family, always being there for them and being the force that kept them going. He could often be heard saying “Get up and do something even if it's wrong”. That being said, George never sat still and even as he aged he enjoyed people and having company. He also was a proud member of the American Legion Post #110 in Manly.
Those left to cherish memories of George are his children, Pam (Dave Albright) Hargis, Jo Ellen (Todd Hipp) Hargis, and Jeff Hargis; grandchildren, Scott (Jackson) Black, Peter (Amy) Hargis, Mark (Jennie) Hargis, Allison (Craig) Wigley, Amanda and Jordan Hargis; great-grandchildren, Annie Black, Mateo Hargis, Waylon Black, Luke Hargis, Lauren Wigley, Emilia Hargis, Megan Wigley, JThomas Hargis and Paul Hargis; sister-in-law, Lois Freeburg-Requa; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
George is preceded in death by his wife, Beverly; his parents; son Bill, and daughter-in-law Joan Hargis; siblings, Mabel McIlwain, Zora Crane, Dwane Hargis, Betty Athey, John Jr. Hargis, Irene Dorman, and Roger Hargis.
Bride Colonial Chapel 110 East Spring St. Manly 641-424-2242 ColonialChapels.com
