June 9, 1923 - May 23, 2020

George Simkins, 96, passed away at the Madrid Home in Madrid, Iowa on May 23. He was born to George and Grace Simkins on June 9, 1923 in Mason City, Iowa. He married Pearl Klemensen on April 18, 1948 after returning from WWII where he served as a waist gunner on B24 bombers for the Army Air Corps. He was a Master Carpenter in Mason City/Clear Lake, moving to Madrid 8 yrs ago. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and of the VFW.

George is survived by Pearl; daughters, Sue Ann Jones of Vancouver, WA, Karen Huntley of Grimes, IA, and Tami Hersom of Huxley, IA; 7 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grands. He was preceded in death by daughters Georgia Jean Simkins and Ellen Walker; granddaughter Kim Hall; mother, father, brother and two sisters.

Services are pending at Madrid Home Chapel. Memorials will be given to the Madrid Home for special projects. Thank you to all the Madrid Home staff for the loving care they gave George.

