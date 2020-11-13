George Peter Lagios

May 29, 1931-November 11, 2020

Mason City – George Peter Lagios, 89, of Mason City, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

A private family funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 1311 2nd St. SW Mason City, with Rev. Nichalas March officiating. Burial will be at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.

Family suggests memorial contributions to Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church or to Good Shepherd Health Center.

George was born on May 29, 1931, the son of Peter and Sophia (Kolokethas) Lagios in Mason City. He married Marilyn Adams on December 27, 1969, in Mason City. She preceded him in death on December 27, 2017.

A graduate of Mason City High School, George attended college in Iowa and Minnesota. He worked most of his career as an insurance adjuster for Kemper Insurance Company. He was also known for being a local piano teacher and tennis coach.