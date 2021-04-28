George Kesler
September 24, 1924-April 26, 2021
NORTHWOOD-George Kesler, 96, of Northwood passed away Monday, April 26, 2021 at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood.
A private family service will be held Monday, May 3, 2021 with Rev. Rob Lanphere of the Northwood United Methodist Church officiating. George will be laid to rest at Sunset Rest Cemetery beside his wife, Joanne.
Livestream of the services will be found here 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021: https://www.facebook.com/HoganBremerMooreColonialChapel/.
Visitation and public viewing will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave South, Northwood, IA 50459.
The family suggests memorials be directed to The United Methodist Church, Northwood, IA.
George Lyle Kesler was born September 24, 1924 in Armstrong, Iowa, the son of Herbert and Floy (Reece) Kesler. He attended country school in Armstrong and graduated from Scarville High School in 1941. Soon after, George began his service in the United States Air Force, where he served overseas on a B-17 Radio Operator in the South Pacific. Following his honorable discharge, George returned home to Scarville where he farmed for a few years before moving to Lake Mills and co owning Veterans Oil & Propane and later Veterans Petroleum Co. until his retirement in 1979. On July 26, 1953, George married Joanne Lechelt at the Methodist Church in Britt, IA. The couple was blessed with a daughter, Kimberly and son Kevin.
George enjoyed fishing, golfing, bowling, and spending time with his family. He looked forward to trips to Branson, MO, and Texas. He was a longtime member of the Our Buddies VFW Memorial Post #6779 and the Northwood Lions Club. George was an active member of the Northwood United Methodist Church and was a former City Council Member.
Those left to cherish his memory are his grandchildren, Jaime (Vincent Pizutelli) Stumo of Stamford, CT; Kevin Hudson of Stephenville, TX; Brooke (Bobby Johnson) Hudson of Vancouver, WA; great grandson, Skylar Kelsey of Vancouver Washington; sister-in-law, Frances Lawhorn; brother-in-law, Ronald (Nancy) Lechelt; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members and friends.
Greeting him in Heaven are his beloved wife, Joanne; daughter Kimberly and son-in-law Donald; son Kevin; parents, Herbert and Floy; brothers, John, Harold and Charles Kesler; a sister-in-law, Beryl Kesler; brother-in-law, Wayne Lawhorn; brother and sister-in-law Merrill and Virginia Lechelt.
