George Kesler

George Lyle Kesler was born September 24, 1924 in Armstrong, Iowa, the son of Herbert and Floy (Reece) Kesler. He attended country school in Armstrong and graduated from Scarville High School in 1941. Soon after, George began his service in the United States Air Force, where he served overseas on a B-17 Radio Operator in the South Pacific. Following his honorable discharge, George returned home to Scarville where he farmed for a few years before moving to Lake Mills and co owning Veterans Oil & Propane and later Veterans Petroleum Co. until his retirement in 1979. On July 26, 1953, George married Joanne Lechelt at the Methodist Church in Britt, IA. The couple was blessed with a daughter, Kimberly and son Kevin.