George Howard Franklin, Jr.

May 5, 1932-June 13, 2022

We sadly relay the passing of George Howard Franklin, Jr. on the morning of June 13, 2022. He was the son of George Sr. and Lucille (Porter) Franklin.

George was born in Ventura, Iowa, on May 5th, 1932, and grew up in nearby Nora Springs. He served in the US Air Force in Biloxi, Miss. from 1951-1955, where he met his wife, Waunelle Bowen. They raised two daughters, Mary (Liz) and Joyce, in Beloit, Wis.

George was a natural engineer with a passion for aeronautics. From massive diesel engines at Fairbanks-Morse to manufacturing systems in his long career at Gilman Engineering, he was always learning, doing, and working. He could fix anything, and never stopped using that knowledge to benefit others. He will be remembered fondly for his deep generosity, his practical good nature, and a particular love of airplanes.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Esther, wife Waunelle, and daughter Joyce. He is survived by his younger brother, Bob, two sisters, Rose Anne and Linda, daughter, Liz, and two grandsons, Adam and Leo Cox.

A funeral Mass was held at Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Viroqua, Wis. on Wednesday, June 15. Burial was at Mt. Thabor Cemetery in Beloit, Wis. on Thursday, June 16.

Memorial gifts may be given to ABVM Church of Viroqua, Wis., St. Jude Catholic Church of Beloit, Wis., or the White House Retreat of St. Louis.