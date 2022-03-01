George David Olson

August 30, 1933-February 21, 2022

George David Olson passed away earlier Monday morning on February 21, 2022, at the Mitchell County Regional Health Center, he was 88 years old.

George David Olson was born August 30th, 1933, at the old Nissen Hospital in Osage, IA. He was the son of John Olaf Olson and Edna Bernice (Benton) Olson of St. Ansgar, IA. His father was 48 years old and his mother was 36 years old when George was born.

He grew up on a farm about 2 miles west of St. Ansgar. His father was a farmer and his mother was a school teacher for many years, then came George. He graduated from St. Ansgar High School in 1951. George served in the U.S. Army; he was stationed in Germany for 18 months. He married Shirly Ann (Martin) in 1957, to this union 4 children were born; Allan (1958), Craig (1959), Karen (1961), and Dale (1966).

George always seemed to keep his family busy around on the farm, mending fences, cutting firewood to keep the house warm. “He stockpiled enough wood”, Allan said, “to last for the next millennium”. They did fencing for the livestock, they raised many animals, cows, chickens, pigs, and sheep.

George attributed eating pickled herring for keeping him alive during Covid-19. He loved his loud polka music, and to shake the floors with the volume on his stereo and TV. His hobby of fixing electronics was very evident around the farm. He liked his diet mountain dew and fishing down by the creek. He and Shirly loved going to Freebee Days and seeing what they could find to bring home. He had been living for the last 4 years at the Osage Rehab, after suffering the effects of having Gullian Barre Syndrome. He also endured having Covid-19, breaking a hip, and undergoing surgery and recovery. He had become an expert craftsman designing paper flowers, snowflakes, and bats, re-enforcing paper storage boxes to organize things.

Thank you to Osage Rehab for the wonderful care they provided and having patience with George.

Left to morn his loss his: wife (of almost 65 years) Shirly (Martin) Olson of Osage, son Allan (Sherrie) Olson of Osage, and their three daughters, Lisa (Brian) Thompson and family of St. Ansgar, Amy (Rod) Collins and family of Rochester, MN, and Kari Monterroza and her two boys of Austin, MN; son Craig (Irma) Olson of El Paso, TX Craig's daughters, Emily Harkopp of Mason City and her two girls and Karen Weil of Liberty, MO and her children Chantelle and family of Arizona and son Anthony (Tony) Weil of Missouri.

George was proceeded in death by his: parents John (1964) and Edna (1991), an infant brother (1932), son Dale Olson (1990), son-in-law; Dwayne Weil (2018), and one great-grandson Brody Collins (2018).

