GEORGE C. TLACH
January 28, 1923 - January 19, 2020
GARNER – George C. Tlach, 96, of Britt, formerly of Garner, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Summit House in Britt.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Rev. Fr. Paul Lippstock officiating. Burial will be at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Duncan.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 P.M., Tuesday, January 21st at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with a Scriptural wake service at 3:30 P.M. followed by a Catholic Workman rosary. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church
Memorials may be directed to the George Tlach Memorial Fund. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
George Charles Tlach, the son of James and Mary (Wellik) Tlach, was born January 28, 1923 on the family farm north of Duncan. He attended the rural schools of Garfield Township until the eighth grade and then helped his father and Uncle Charlie on the farm. On November 18, 1947 he married Betty Hejlik at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Duncan. They lived on the family farm where they raised their eight children. George was a lifelong farmer helping out up until this past fall. In 1990, George and Betty retired and moved into Garner. In 1992, the farm was honored as a Century Farm. He loved music and learned to play the concertina at the age of 70. The three things he treasured the most in his life were his family, farming and dancing with his wife, Betty.
He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Catholic Workman FCSLA w51 and Farm Bureau.
George is survived by his wife, Betty, of Britt; eight children, Irene Murphy of Clear Lake, Edwin (Marian) Tlach of Indianola, Ray (Kathy) Tlach of Britt, Rita (Terry) Madson of Garfield, AR, Monica (Randy) Olsen of Garner, Jerry (Carol) Tlach of Britt, Marge (Kelly) Rasmuson of Ankeny and Karen (John) Daniels of Webster City; 20 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; and a niece and nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Robert Murphy; and sister, Emily (Leonard) Rayhons. Cataldo Funeral Home, 641-923-2841, www.cataldofuneralhome.com.
