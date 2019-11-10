{{featured_button_text}}

January 7, 1933-November 7, 2019

OSAGE - George Allan Rogers, 86, of Osage passed away on Thursday November 7th, 2019 at MercyOne. He was surrounded by his family.

Allan was born January 7th, 1933, in Osage, IA to John F. and Margaret (Laughlin) Rogers. He attended country school and Osage High School.

On November 20th, 1951, he was united in marriage to Helen Green, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage, IA. To this union, a son, Austin Allan, was born.

Allan was a farmer all of his life, until he retired.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading westerns and mind teaser puzzles.

Allan is survived by his wife, Helen, daughter-in-law Faith Rogers, his grandchildren Addy (Matt) Kitner, Shannon (Jim) Nelsen, and Jenny Barber. 9 great grandchildren; Hunter, Logan, Peyton, Olivia and Carter Fausnaugh and Mark, Jonah, Faith and Eden Nielsen. His brother Dean (Charlie) Rogers and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John F. and Margaret Rogers. His son, Austin Rogers, granddaughter, baby Jenny Rogers. His brothers, John L. Rogers, Lawrence Rogers and one sister, Dorothy Warner.

