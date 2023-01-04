 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Genevieve “Gen” Marie (Hunt) Lepird

December 27, 2022

Genevieve “Gen” Marie (Hunt) Lepird, 85, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City, IA.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30am Saturday April 22, 2023 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1405 S Pennsylvania Ave, Mason City, with Chaplain Beverly Butler and Pastor Craig Luttrell officiating. Burial will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 9:30am to 10:30am Saturday, April 22, 2023 at the church.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com

