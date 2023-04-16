Genevieve “Gen” Marie (Hunt) Lepird

November 26, 1937-December 27, 2022

Genevieve “Gen” Marie (Hunt) Lepird, 85, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City, IA.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30am Saturday April 22, 2023 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1405 S Pennsylvania Ave, Mason City, with Chaplain Beverly Butler and Pastor Craig Luttrell officiating. Burial will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 9:30am to 10:30am Saturday, April 22, 2023 at the church.

Gen was born November 26, 1937 in Mason City, to Frank and Hazel (Coultrup) Hunt, growing up with brother Dean and sister, Judy. She graduated from Mason City High School in 1956. On August 26, 1956, she married Robert C. Lepird. To this union three children were born, Marsha Kay, Timothy Scott, and Kimberly Sue. She loved being a mother to all three children, including foster son, Bryan Walker. Family was very important to her. The Lepird Family lived in Marshalltown for 38 years. She provided hugs and meals for numerous young teens in the Marshalltown area.

Gen worked in the medical field for many years. She received both her LPN and RN Degrees later in life. Gen retired from Hospice of North Iowa in 2006. She also volunteered for the Iowa River Hospice, PTA and Little League. She was an active member of several different churches over the span of her lifetime, most recently, Wesley United Methodist Church. Gen will be missed for her unwavering faith, compassionate heart and gentle spirit.

Those left to cherish memories of Gen are her son, Tim (RaeJean) Lepird of Carroll, IA; foster son, Bryan Walker of Ames, IA; grandchildren, Melissa (Blake) Fontanini, McKenzie (Jeramey) Ward, Jeremiah (Catelyn) Lepird, Erin (Clayton) Lepird, Joshua Lepird, and Jordyn (Justin) Schmitt; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Savannah Fontanini, Emma Volbrecht, Max Earsa, Piper Lepird, Locklyn Rush, Beckham Rush, and Odin Lepird; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and great friends.

Gen was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert Lepird; daughters, Marsha and Kim; siblings, Dean, Judy and two twins in infancy; and beloved dog, Princess.

