× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 2, 1925 - June 16, 2020

Genevieve (Gen) Elizabeth (Olson) Allen, passed away on June 16, 2020, at Benedictine Health Center, Duluth, Minnesota. Born to Carl and Emily Olson on November 2, 1925 in Mason City, Iowa.

Gen attended elementary and high school in Mason City, Iowa. After graduation, she attended Iowa State Teachers college followed by McPhail School of Music in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She married Meredith (Russ) Allen on March 19, 1949.

Gen's love of music and singing, led her to life long participation as a talented church soloist, performing in many choirs and services over the years. Up until her last days, she delighted others by breaking out in song.

She was an active member of Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd for over 60 years serving and holding offices on numerous committees and groups. She was a proud supporter and member of the Lakeshore Auxiliary.

Genevieve is survived by her children Tim (Kay) Allen, Steve (Cuc) Allen, Deb (Gregg) Severinson, Linda (Paul) Marshall, 9 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren, Sisters-in-law June Pringnitz and Kelly Qualls, Brother-in-law Dan Rothermel.