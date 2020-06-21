Genevieve (Gen) Elizabeth (Olson) Allen
0 comments

Genevieve (Gen) Elizabeth (Olson) Allen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Genevieve Allen

Genevieve Allen

November 2, 1925 - June 16, 2020

Genevieve (Gen) Elizabeth (Olson) Allen, passed away on June 16, 2020, at Benedictine Health Center, Duluth, Minnesota. Born to Carl and Emily Olson on November 2, 1925 in Mason City, Iowa.

Gen attended elementary and high school in Mason City, Iowa. After graduation, she attended Iowa State Teachers college followed by McPhail School of Music in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She married Meredith (Russ) Allen on March 19, 1949.

Gen's love of music and singing, led her to life long participation as a talented church soloist, performing in many choirs and services over the years. Up until her last days, she delighted others by breaking out in song.

She was an active member of Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd for over 60 years serving and holding offices on numerous committees and groups. She was a proud supporter and member of the Lakeshore Auxiliary.

Genevieve is survived by her children Tim (Kay) Allen, Steve (Cuc) Allen, Deb (Gregg) Severinson, Linda (Paul) Marshall, 9 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren, Sisters-in-law June Pringnitz and Kelly Qualls, Brother-in-law Dan Rothermel.

Preceded in death by her husband Russ, parents Carl and Emily Olson, sisters Edith Olson, Hildur Trulson, and Ebba Rothermel; sister-in-law Jeanne Allen; brothers-in-law Jerry Allen, Ed Allen and Earl Trulson, Harry Pringnitz.

Private family service to be held. Memorials can be sent to: Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd 1325 N. 45th Ave East, Duluth, MN 55804.

To plant a tree in memory of Genevieve Allen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News