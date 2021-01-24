Gene Vernon Meints

February 14, 1942-January 9, 2021

Chicago – Gene Vernon Meints, 78, died Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the Rainbow Ark after having been in the AMITA Health and Resurrection Medical Center in Chicago.

A graveside inurnment will be scheduled in the cemetery located in Meservey, Iowa in the near future.

Gene was born February 14, 1942, the son of Alfred and Pauline (Gruis) Meints in rural Meservey, Iowa. He graduated from Heidelberg Catechism at the First Reformed Church in Meservey where he attended church and was baptized.

Gene graduated from Meservey High School as president of his class in 1960. He was selected for the administrative area of enlistment in the USAF Aerospace Force by Master Sgt. E. E. Stark at the Mason City recruiting office. Gene was Honorably Discharged October 9, 1966. He moved to Chicago and became an employee of the USPS. Gene earned a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts from the University of Illinois in 1975, An Associate degree in Data Processing and a Master of Business at Northern. In 2005, he retired, in the role of Procurement Specialist, with 35 years of service.

As a retiree, he traveled and loved to play Huckley Buck.