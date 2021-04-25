Gene Martin Larsen

December 4, 1938 – April 19, 2021

MASON CITY – Gene Larsen, 82, of Mason City, passed away on Monday April 19, 2021, in Rochester, MN. Upon his wishes, his body was cremated. Inurnment will be at Elmwood – St Joseph Cemetery, where a private service will be held at a later date.

Gene was born on December 4, 1938, to Burnham and Mabel (Weaver) Larsen, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1957, and UNI with a Business Degree. While going to college, he was an officer with the National Guards. Later in life, in obtained his CPA Certification. He had a 40 years career with the IRS. Gene married Susan White in 1958, and to this union three children were born, Cindra, Gina, and Douglas. On February 27, 1988, Gene married Michele Quibel at The Little Brown Church in Nashua, and his family became Michele's family, and Michele's family became Gene's family.