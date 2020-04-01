Gene M. Stock

Gene graduated from Sheffield-Chapin High School and furthered his education at NIACC Jr. College in Mason City. Sports were an important part of Gene's life. He played softball for over 20 years for numerous North Iowa teams. Gene was a high school basketball and softball official and a college basketball official from 1985 to 2019. The basketball games involved late nights and bad weather, but he always made it to work the next morning and anticipated the next game that night. Gene enjoyed recounting a situation that happened at a game and asked how “WE” would have made the call. It made for a lot of laughs and discussion. Gene drove truck for the family business, Stock Trucking Inc., since 1983. He was a member of Zion Reformed Church in rural Sheffield.