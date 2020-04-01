Gene M. Stock
August 29, 1962 - March 29, 2020
Gene M. Stock, 57, of Hampton, Iowa, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Franklin General Hospital in Hampton. He was born August 29, 1962, in Hampton, Iowa, to Robert and Anna (Smidt) Stock.
Gene graduated from Sheffield-Chapin High School and furthered his education at NIACC Jr. College in Mason City. Sports were an important part of Gene's life. He played softball for over 20 years for numerous North Iowa teams. Gene was a high school basketball and softball official and a college basketball official from 1985 to 2019. The basketball games involved late nights and bad weather, but he always made it to work the next morning and anticipated the next game that night. Gene enjoyed recounting a situation that happened at a game and asked how “WE” would have made the call. It made for a lot of laughs and discussion. Gene drove truck for the family business, Stock Trucking Inc., since 1983. He was a member of Zion Reformed Church in rural Sheffield.
Gene is survived by his brother Roger (Carol) Stock of Sheffield, brother Jerry (Deb Schroeder) Stock of Sheffield, sister Lavon (Phil) Oleson of Humboldt, brother-in-law Rich Schwierjohann of Rockwell, Gene's special friend Christina Adriano of Hampton and her children Samuel, Crisia Mae, James and Christine Mae, along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Anna Stock, sister Bonnie Schwierjohann and niece Lindsay Stock.
Gene was a registered organ donor, therefore he was able to help several individuals through donation.
Private family services will be held. Burial will take place in the Zion Reformed Church Cemetery in rural Sheffield. The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton is assisting Gene's family.
