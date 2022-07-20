Gene M. Kuehn

April 10, 1934-July 17, 2022

MASON CITY-Gene Kuehn, 88, of Mason City, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Mercy One North Iowa in Mason City.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church, 100 S. Pierce Ave, Mason City, with his grandson-in-law the Rev. Caleb Suydam officiating. Inurnment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE Mason City.

The fifth of six children, Gene was born on April 10, 1934 in East St. Louis, Illinois to Emil G. and Edna (Spencer) Kuehn. He graduated from East St. Louis High School, Washington University in St. Louis (in three years), and the University of Illinois, Chicago Medical School.

He married Nancy Ann Bucknell and just recently had a family gathering celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. To this union three children were born, Michael, Elizabeth, and David.

Gene served in the Army at Ft. Wolters in Mineral Wells, Texas where he was an Obstetrician/Gynecologist at Beech Army Hospital. The family moved to Mason City, Iowa in 1965. Dr. Kuehn worked at Park Clinic before opening his private practice in 1972. He soon formed Associates in Obstetrics and Gynecology and brought many cutting edge medical technologies to his practice and Mercy Hospital. He even held sex education classes in the late 1960s where each night in Mason City, they expected a small group of 10 to show up and over 200 people gathered. He continued these classes around the state of Iowa. He retired in 2000 after delivering nearly 12,000 babies over his career.

Gene had a love of music and the outdoors and enjoyed gardening, canoeing in the boundary waters, camping with family and friends, and sailing with good friend John Lundberg.

Gene was an Eagle Scout and served as a scout master. Over the years, he was active in Kiwanis, Men's Garden Club, Una Vocis, County Medical Society, State Medical groups, and a long time member of First Presbyterian Church in Mason City where he served as an elder and sang in the choir.

Left to share his memory and legacy are his wife, Nancy, and his children Mike (Karen Chrystal) Kuehn Granger, Iowa, Beth (Steve) Ehlers Mason City Iowa, and David (Teresa) Kuehn Lenexa, Kansas. Grandchildren Rev. Jennifer (Rev. Caleb) Ehlers Suydam, Kristen Ehlers, Stephanie (Brady) Ehlers Swenson, Nick Kuehn, Alec Kuehn, Samantha (Adrian) Ludwig, Andrew (Lauren) Phillips. Great Grandchildren Evelyn and Harper Ludwig, Sawyer Swenson and James Suydam and Baby Swenson coming soon. Sister Marilyn Barr, Salinas, California and brother Don Kuehn, Monte Sereno, California, sister-in-law Betty Bucknell, Belleville, Illinois, and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Edna Kuehn, his father and mother-in-law Roger and Irma Bucknell, siblings Bill (Lois) Kuehn, Anne (Sterling) Campbell, Nancy (Ross) Koepnick, Marilyn's husband George and Don's wife Sandy, and Betty's husband, Roger.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First Presbyterian Church, Mason City, Instrumental Music Boosters of Mason City High School, The Choral Music Guild of Mason City High School, Una Vocis or to a charity of the giver's choice.

For those unable to attend the service will be live streamed off the Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel Facebook page.

