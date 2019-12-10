{{featured_button_text}}
Gene L. Emrud

Gene L. Emrud

December 10, 1966 - December 4, 2019

A time for gathering and sharing memories for Gene L. Emrud, of Crystal Lake, IA will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, December 14 at Bonnerup Funeral Service, Albert Lea. Gene died suddenly on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Mercy One in Mason City, IA. Gene was born on December 10, 1966 in Anoka County, MN. He was lovingly adopted by parents Curtis and Beverly (Jacobs) Emrud. He graduated from Freeborn High School, Freeborn, Minnesota and continued his education at Waldorf College in Forest City, IA. He lived his life in Northern Iowa, taking residence in Garner, Britt and most recently Crystal Lake. Gene worked for Winnebago Industries and then for 14 years at Integrated Marketing Technology as a robotics specialist, before retiring. In retirement he was finally able to pursue his passion, which was working with bees and his hobby became a business, Bee Kind Apiary. Gene had many interests, and had great artistic ability. He enjoyed renovating, woodworking, and was currently working on writing a book. Gene was also an entrepreneur and devised many money making business plans. He was a researcher; he researched and documented the Emrud family tree tracing our ancestry back to Norway. He will be remembered as being very loyal and hardworking. Gene is survived by two sisters: Lynn Emrud and Valerie (Jim) Hoffman both of Albert Lea; nieces and nephews, Shane (Jackie) Salzmann, Andrea Salzmann, Danielle (Sham) Khan, Kayla (Jacob) McDermott, Brandon (Samantha) Yost and Lisa (Jacob) Clark , several great nieces and nephews. Also surviving his special canine friend Malaki. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Glenn.

Service information

Dec 14
Celebration of Life Gathering
Saturday, December 14, 2019
2:00PM-4:00PM
Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services - Albert Lea
2210 East Main Street
Albert Lea, MN 56007
