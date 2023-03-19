Gene Darlene Davis

June 11, 1928-March 16, 2023

Gene Darlene Davis, age 94, formerly of Mason City, passed away at the Israel Family Hospice House in Ames, IA on March 16, 2023. Visitation will be held Friday, March 24th, 9:30 am - 10:30 am at the Stavanger Lutheran Church, Garden City, IA.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 24th, 11:00 am at the Stavanger Lutheran Church, Garden City, IA. Burial will take place in the Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

Gene was born on June 11, 1928 in Cherokee, IA to Raymond and Mary (Yarrington) Smith. Gene graduated from Mason City High School in 1946. On September 21, 1947 Gene was united in marriage to Ray Oliver Davis at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. Gene worked in the abstract office in Mason City for 38 years.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Bradley Davis of Omaha, NE, Debra (Rick) Hodnefield of Radcliffe, IA; four grandchildren Karie (Matthew) Reyes of Kansas City, MO, Lindsay (Brian) Seidl of West Des Moines, IA, Kristin (Nick) Contryman of Omaha, NE and Kelsey (Jonathan) Bengtson of Altoona, IA; nine great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, stepmother, her husband Ray, her brother Monte, daughter-in-law Vickie (Mruk) Davis, brother-in-law Ed Davis, sister-in-law Lu (Stockwell) Davis and sister-in-law Mary Smith.

Memorials may be given to the Stavanger Lutheran Church.

For more information and online condolences, go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.

Boeke Funeral Home of Radcliffe is caring for Gene and her family.