Gene Brass
(1937-2019
Gene Edward Brass, 82, of Hampton, Iowa, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019, at the Rehabilitation Center in Hampton.
He was born May 7, 1937, to Joseph Klaus and Ila Elizabeth (Kothenbeutel) Brass in Hampton.
Gene graduated from Hansell High School. He was united in marriage to Berdene Etzen on July 25, 1958. She preceded him in death in 1980. Gene was then married to Wilma “Tudy” (Walker) Petersen on February 12, 1982. She preceded him in death in 2012. Over the years, Gene worked as a farm hand in Hampton, at John Deere, for Grace's Skelgas and retired from Maytag after 30 years of employment.
In earlier years, Gene enjoyed dancing, camping and fishing. He also enjoyed woodworking, being outdoors, biking and coffee time at Hardee's. Gene loved spending time with his family. He was a member of First Congregational United Church of Christ in Hampton.
Gene is survived by his daughter Connie (Mark) McDowell of Hampton, stepdaughter Cathy Petersen of Hampton, stepdaughter Jane (Stephen) Shackelton of Mariposa, California, stepson Jon Petersen of Hampton; grandchildren Andrew (Nicole) McDowell, Melinda (Wesley) Tremmel and Dana Shackelton; great granddaughters Lily and Emma McDowell with Baby Tremmel on the way; brother Francis (Linda) Brass of Dows, sister Janice (Arden) Terfehn of Austinville, brother James (Chan-elen) Brass of Goldfield, sister Ilene (Kenneth) Hanson of Waukon, sister-in-law Ilene Brass of Newton, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wives Berdene and Wilma “Tudy”, brothers Veryl and Jerry.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Hampton. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at the Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton. Burial will take place in the Dumont Cemetery.
