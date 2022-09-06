Gene Arthur Holm

September 30, 1934-September 2, 2022

MASON CITY-Gene Arthur Holm, 87, of Mason City, IA, went home to be with the Lord, September 2, 2022, at the Manly Specialty Care Center.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am, Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126, 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA, with Pastor Paul Schaefer of Plymouth Bible Baptist Church officiating. Burial will be held in St. Ansgar City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10:00am to 11:00am prior to the Funeral service on Thursday at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126, 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA.

Gene was born on September 30, 1934, the son of Arthur and Adina (Brandt) Holm. He graduated from Orchard High School in 1955. He honorably served his Country in the Army from 1956 to 1958. Gene worked many years for Como Photo Finishing Corporation. In later years he worked as a custodian for Target.

Gene enjoyed reading the newspaper, automobile magazines, and traveling throughout the United States. He was a quiet, laid-back, generous man.

Those left to cherish memories of Gene are his sister, Joyce Squier of St. Ansgar; brother, Darrell (Georgia) Holm of Mason City, IA; nephews, David (Donna) Holm of Illiopolis, IL, and Brad (Pam) Squier of St. Ansgar, IA; nieces, Dianna (Luke) Mostek of Columbus, NE, Wendy (Ed) Hansen of St. Ansgar, IA, and Laura (Mario) Garza of Albert Lea, MN; as well as numerous other extended family members and friends.

Gene is preceded in death by both of his parents; brother, Merle; infant brother, Dale; and infant sister; brother-in-law, Bill Squier; nephew, Steven Holm; and special friend of 50 years LaVonne Wheeler.

