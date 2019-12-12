Gene Arnold Ostendorf
July 29, 1928 - December 5, 2019
Rockford - Gene Arnold Ostendorf, 91 of Rockford, IA died Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Concord Care Center in Garner, IA.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. with visitation starting at 9:30 A.M. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Rockford, IA. Pastor Dennis Burns will be officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date.
Gene Arnold Ostendorf was born on July 29, 1928 to Harry Ostendorf and Orpha (Smith) Ostendorf. He was baptized and confirmed in the Salem United Methodist Church in Meservey, IA. Gene graduated from Meservey High School in 1947. He was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Frances Kuhlers, on February 27, 1950.
Gene and Frances began their life together farming north of Meservey, IA. Two years later, Gene was drafted into the US Army and was stationed in Germany patrolling the West German border with East Germany. He was promoted to the rank of corporal and drove tanks for a large portion of his service. Upon Gene's honorable discharge from the armed forces in 1954, he and Frances resumed their life as farmers north of Alexander, IA. During the years to follow, their family grew with a son, Steve in 1963 and a daughter, Delonna in 1965. In 1969, Gene and Frances purchased a farm in Floyd County, IA and moved their young family to its farmstead north of Dougherty, IA.
Gene and Frances retired from that farm in 1997 and moved to Rockford, IA. Finding retirement a bit too quiet, Gene continued part time work farming for Bill Jeffries during the following ten years. He was a lifetime member of Farm Bureau and a member of the American Legion. Gene and Frances cherished their community of friends and family. Those ties sustained them through the years.
Gene is preceded in death by his wife of 67 years; Frances, his parents, two brothers; Arnett and Robert, a son-in-law; Tracy Rokes, and a grandson; Jeffrey LaBrie.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Fullerton Schumburg Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 302 West Main, Rockford, Iowa 50468 641-756-3311, www.Fullertonfh.com.
